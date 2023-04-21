Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXNX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,573 shares of company stock worth $5,658,865. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

