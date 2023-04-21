Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 7,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 44,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of C$26.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.