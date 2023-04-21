B. Riley Financial Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $43.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

