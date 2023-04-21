Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 401.75 ($4.97).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 297.34. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,046.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.60).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

