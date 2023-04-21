Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given New GBX 455 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($5.88) to GBX 455 ($5.63) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCKIF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 425 ($5.26) to GBX 430 ($5.32) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BCKIF remained flat at $3.61 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

