Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 1.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of Baidu worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,297. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

