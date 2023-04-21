Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.63.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

