Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.62. 542,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 739,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $941.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

