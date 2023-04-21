Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,084,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,501,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

