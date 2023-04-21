Bank of America Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $162.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $170.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $164.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.0% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

