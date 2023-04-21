Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Bank of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

