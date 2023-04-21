Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Up to $37.08

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.08, but opened at $37.93. Bank OZK shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 901,844 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Bank OZK Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

