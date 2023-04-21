Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banner to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $50.62. 22,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banner by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Banner by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.