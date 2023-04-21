Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
Banner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banner to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Banner Stock Performance
NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $50.62. 22,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banner by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Banner by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
