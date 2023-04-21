Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.