Barclays Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $40.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catalent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair cut Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.