Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.56) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($19.80) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.38) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Jet2 Stock Down 1.1 %

Jet2 stock traded down GBX 13.92 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,281.08 ($15.85). The stock had a trading volume of 488,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,836. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,289.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,075.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

