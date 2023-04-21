Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.09) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.98) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.23) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198 ($14.82).

Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,143 ($14.14). 404,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,166.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,037.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,565.75, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292 ($15.99).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

