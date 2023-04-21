Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Stock Up 0.1 %

AJ Bell stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 336.60 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 370,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,597. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.07 ($5.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at AJ Bell

AJ Bell Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £15,989.40 ($19,786.41). Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.