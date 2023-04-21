Barclays Trims Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Target Price to $35.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

