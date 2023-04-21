Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BGH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.