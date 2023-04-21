Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Update

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,162. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

