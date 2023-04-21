Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

Shares of BTE opened at C$5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.02. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

