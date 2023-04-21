Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Belden Stock Up 0.5 %

BDC stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

