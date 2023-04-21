Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $92.12 million and approximately $868,730.71 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.