Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Price Performance

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 81.60 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £150.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 1.02. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.88 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.95.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.