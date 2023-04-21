Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.13% of Berry Global Group worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

