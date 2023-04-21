BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Trading Down 10%

Shares of BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Rating) traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.08 and last traded at C$16.46. 3,206,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,531,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.28.
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.89.
