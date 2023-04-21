Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biglari by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biglari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Biglari Trading Up 1.5 %

BH stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.25. 4,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The company has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.76. Biglari has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $184.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.