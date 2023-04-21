BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

