BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.38 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

