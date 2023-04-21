Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Argus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $290.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

