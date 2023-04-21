Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $263.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $249.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Argus raised their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.76.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $290.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.84 and its 200-day moving average is $280.44. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

