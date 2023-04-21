Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $346.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $280.00.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.76.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $290.27 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.44.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.