Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Down 7.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.21. 52,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 659,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

