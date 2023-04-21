Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Shares Down 3.4%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 18,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 152,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Bit Origin Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

