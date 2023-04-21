BitShares Price Reaches $0.0106 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. BitShares has a market cap of $31.77 million and $469,687.78 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004494 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,931,606 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

