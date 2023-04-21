Black Stone Minerals, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 102.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.