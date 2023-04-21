BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $770.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $763.00 to $770.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $756.45.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $696.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $674.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
