BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $41.55.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.