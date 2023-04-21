BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

