Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.