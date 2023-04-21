Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.
Blue Prism Group Company Profile
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
