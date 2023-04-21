BMO Capital Markets Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTO. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.85.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.