BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $49.81 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion and $642.44 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $319.60 or 0.01129601 BTC on popular exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,757 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,845,884.490385. The last known price of BNB is 325.76166874 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1271 active market(s) with $851,031,864.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.