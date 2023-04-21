BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $49.81 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion and $642.44 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $319.60 or 0.01129601 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,757 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,845,884.490385. The last known price of BNB is 325.76166874 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1271 active market(s) with $851,031,864.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

