Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,054,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

BAH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,110. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

