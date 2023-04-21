Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,359,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 7,862,722 shares.The stock last traded at $51.68 and had previously closed at $52.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

