BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 121.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 45,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.34. 110,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

