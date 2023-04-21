Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32), Yahoo Finance reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.20 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 870,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $693.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.81%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.