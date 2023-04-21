BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) were down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 965,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,905,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,656.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

