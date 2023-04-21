Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

