Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
