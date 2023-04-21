Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 3,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bright Scholar Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.